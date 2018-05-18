Weekly Features

News

Baja breakdown boys

  • Abbi Epperson web master
  • 0

Those returning to Baja may recognize many familiar faces in students and professors, but another group that has become a staple are the Cheaha Trail Riders from Alabama. During the endurance races on Sunday, the Riders will be surfing the track helping tow students back to their pits so tha…

Gorillas honored for leadership, accomplishments

  • Carol Anne Smock managing editor
  • 0

Every year, individuals and groups at Pitt State are recognized for their contributions to campus and the community at the Leadership and Awards Banquet, which took place this year Friday, April 20.  

Senior art students showcase inspiration

  • Mohammed Jarwan reporter
  • 0

Senior art students showcased in the latest art exhibit inside Porter Hall presented on their early beginnings and stories behindtheir art inspirationFriday, April 20. A group of four students compose the exhibit titled“The Brainy Bunch” andeach of them had a story to tell.  

New 2018-19 SGA senate sworn in at Annual SGA Banquet

  • AnnaLissa Redmond reporter
  • 0

SGA held their annual banquet to honor SGA members as well as swear in the new senate for the 2018-19 school year Wednesday, April 18 at the Wilkinson Alumni Center. Old and new senate members filled the banquet room to honor the new appointees.

Celebrating the life of Jon Hunter

  • Carol Anne Smock managing editor
  • 0

Members of the Newman Club, the Pittsburg community, and all those who knew Jon Hunter recently received the tragic and unexpected news of his passing on March 29, which is Holy Thursday in the liturgical calendar.

SGA election results: President (Kyle Frank)

  • Abbi Epperson webmaster
  • 0

Following the results of last week’s campus elections, junior in finance and economics Kyle Frank is the newly elected student body president. Frank and his running mate, junior in exercise science Teale Mckinzie, decided to run several months ago and are excited to help students transition …

SGA election results: Vice-President (Teale Mckinzie)

  • Abbi Epperson webmaster
  • 0

The other half of KT18, newly-elected SGA vice president Teale Mckinzie, junior in exercise science, is still reeling from the election results, but she is excited to get to work with her newest partner in crime, newly-elected president Kyle Frank, junior in finance and economics.

Taco Tuesday in the Oval

  • AnnaLissa Redmond reporter
  • 0

Pitt state’s student organization, Hispanics of Today (HOT), held a Taco Tuesday in the Oval Tuesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The organization sold ground beef tacos with cheese, salsa all for $1 all while playing also music to entertain student who passed through.

ASA presents African Night

  • Zanira Abubakar reporter
  • 0

The African Student Association (ASA) hosted African Night Friday, April 13 in Grubbs Hall. The evening was a fun, family-friendly event featuring traditional clothing, light refreshments, and invigorating performances.

Sports

Gorillas spring to the plate

  • 0

The campus was quiet but the Pitt State softball team was busy as ever over spring break playing 11 games since last print. The team went an overall 4-7 including a 2-3 tournament in Emporia, 2-2 split with Missouri Southern, and two losses to Central Missouri this Wednesday.

Culture

Attire to get you hired

  • Brianna Price copy editor/fashionista
  • 0

The end of the school year is quickly approaching, and whether that means graduation or another summer hiatus before fall classes, now is the perfect time to start job-hunting. In addition to refining resumes and prepping for interviews, that includes developing a professional wardrobe.

A Quiet Place

  • Kenton Hilderbrand reporter
  • 0

Directed by “The Office” star John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place” is a horror film that takes place after a species of monsters wipes out the planet. The only way to survive in this post-apocalyptic world is stay completely silent. The film follows Krasinski’s character’s family as they try to s…

Truth or Dare

  • Kenton Hilderbrand reporter
  • 0

Snapchat is a social media platform focused on sending temporary photos or uploading said photos to a temporary story for all your friends to see. Snapchat has a feature called filters that will modify your face to change it into silly things like giving yourself puppy dog ears or making you…

Pop (Culture) Sucks

  • Thad White music junkie
  • 0

I am a crotchety old man when it comes to Pop Culture—which is rather ironic considering how entirely generic the term “Pop Culture” really is. What I really mean is what are we placing value in, as a popular society, that we assume will be remembered 10-15 years down the road. I mean, do we…

An overall of overalls

  • Brianna Price copy editor/fashionista
  • 0

Aside from this varying weather, students can agree that summer is almost here and they are more than ready for it. With this, it means that a day of shopping is also in the forecast in order to prepare for the coming warmer months and trade out your thick furs of winter for summer style.

Opinion

Respect all professions

  • 0

Today we live in a world where parents constantly push their children to become doctors, nurses, engineers, and other “stable” jobs while at all costs steering them away from perceived lower-paying jobs like teachers, artists, journalists, and authors. The students of the current generation …

Donate your organs; you can't keep them anyway

  • 0

According to Donate Life America, someone is added to the transplant list every 10 seconds, and 22 people in America die every day while waiting for a life-saving organ. So, unless you have a medical condition that makes your organs and tissues unfit for donation, there is no reason not regi…

Stop calling me a millennial

  • 0

Millennial” as defined in the Cambridge Dictionary is “relating to a millennium or to the year 2000” as well as “born around the year 2000.” Whether I like it or not, having been born in 1998, I am undecidedly a “millennial,” though that term was not originally the widely-known coined term f…