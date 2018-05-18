Those returning to Baja may recognize many familiar faces in students and professors, but another group that has become a staple are the Cheaha Trail Riders from Alabama. During the endurance races on Sunday, the Riders will be surfing the track helping tow students back to their pits so tha…
News
Christina Vail, senior in music education, is one step closer to graduation after completing her senior flute recital Sunday afternoon.
Every year, individuals and groups at Pitt State are recognized for their contributions to campus and the community at the Leadership and Awards Banquet, which took place this year Friday, April 20.
Senior art students showcased in the latest art exhibit inside Porter Hall presented on their early beginnings and stories behindtheir art inspirationFriday, April 20. A group of four students compose the exhibit titled“The Brainy Bunch” andeach of them had a story to tell.
SGA held their annual banquet to honor SGA members as well as swear in the new senate for the 2018-19 school year Wednesday, April 18 at the Wilkinson Alumni Center. Old and new senate members filled the banquet room to honor the new appointees.
Members of the Newman Club, the Pittsburg community, and all those who knew Jon Hunter recently received the tragic and unexpected news of his passing on March 29, which is Holy Thursday in the liturgical calendar.
Following the results of last week’s campus elections, junior in finance and economics Kyle Frank is the newly elected student body president. Frank and his running mate, junior in exercise science Teale Mckinzie, decided to run several months ago and are excited to help students transition …
The other half of KT18, newly-elected SGA vice president Teale Mckinzie, junior in exercise science, is still reeling from the election results, but she is excited to get to work with her newest partner in crime, newly-elected president Kyle Frank, junior in finance and economics.
Pitt state’s student organization, Hispanics of Today (HOT), held a Taco Tuesday in the Oval Tuesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The organization sold ground beef tacos with cheese, salsa all for $1 all while playing also music to entertain student who passed through.
The African Student Association (ASA) hosted African Night Friday, April 13 in Grubbs Hall. The evening was a fun, family-friendly event featuring traditional clothing, light refreshments, and invigorating performances.
Sports
PSU men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams split up to attack three different meets around the country this past week. Athletes competed in the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Central Missouri Relays in Warrensburg, and the Mt. Sac Relays in Torrance, California.
Pitt State softball ended their season with a 1-3 weekend on the road against Northeastern State and Central Oklahoma. This season marks the first time since 2014 the team has failed to reach the MIAA tournament.
Pitt State baseball continued their winning ways this past week with a series win against the Washburn Ichabods followed by a quick victory over the Northeastern State Riverhawks.
Pitt State softball split six games within the action this week. Saturday, the team dropped two games to Lindenwood, which was followed by a split with Missouri Western, and a sweep of Lincoln University.
Gorilla baseball kept rolling this past week going 3-1, including a sweep of Northwest Missouri before dropping a one-off game to Northeastern State.
Pittsburg State men’s and women’s outdoor track and field athletes were hard at work this Saturday, April 14 in the 10th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic at our very own Prentice Gudgen Track.
The Pittsburg State University men’s track and field indoor team was recognized by multiple state legislators Wednesday, April 11 for their accomplishments in the 2018 National Championships.
Pitt State softball split two games with the Southwest Baptist Bearcats this Tuesday in the only action of the week. Pitt lost the opener by a 1-0 tally, but took the second in 3-2 ballgame.
Pitt State baseball went 4-3 over spring break before losing a hard-fought game to Missouri Southern at home Wednesday, March 28.
The campus was quiet but the Pitt State softball team was busy as ever over spring break playing 11 games since last print. The team went an overall 4-7 including a 2-3 tournament in Emporia, 2-2 split with Missouri Southern, and two losses to Central Missouri this Wednesday.
Culture
The end of the school year is quickly approaching, and whether that means graduation or another summer hiatus before fall classes, now is the perfect time to start job-hunting. In addition to refining resumes and prepping for interviews, that includes developing a professional wardrobe.
At this point, I think it is safe to assume that The Weeknd is a common name amongst modern pop fans; from his association with Drake to his prominent musical features in films like “50 Shades of Grey” and, more recently, “Black Panther.” The Weeknd is back once again with an EP of originals…
Directed by “The Office” star John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place” is a horror film that takes place after a species of monsters wipes out the planet. The only way to survive in this post-apocalyptic world is stay completely silent. The film follows Krasinski’s character’s family as they try to s…
Snapchat is a social media platform focused on sending temporary photos or uploading said photos to a temporary story for all your friends to see. Snapchat has a feature called filters that will modify your face to change it into silly things like giving yourself puppy dog ears or making you…
I am a crotchety old man when it comes to Pop Culture—which is rather ironic considering how entirely generic the term “Pop Culture” really is. What I really mean is what are we placing value in, as a popular society, that we assume will be remembered 10-15 years down the road. I mean, do we…
Having a nice set of nails or a cute full set of acrylic nails is not only cute, but for some, a must-have for upkeeping body and beauty care. This must-have can sometimes break the bank for those who get their nails done on a regular basis. There are a few ways to always have a great-lookin…
In the past month, Rihanna released her Fenty beauty body Lava. This body lava is essentially a highlighter for your skin, much like a body shimmer that has been on the market for years.
Aside from this varying weather, students can agree that summer is almost here and they are more than ready for it. With this, it means that a day of shopping is also in the forecast in order to prepare for the coming warmer months and trade out your thick furs of winter for summer style.
A new movie house recently opened in Joplin, but it’s not your average theater. Bookhouse Cinema is a one-screen theater that will show independent movies and features a pub for moviegoers to chitchat before and after the showing as well as indulge in snacks and beverages. Movie tickets are …
Opinion
Our generation faces many problems, foreign and domestic. The foremost issue that we face as not only a country but as a species is economic inequality, and it is not an issue of political spectrum or race, it is an issue of class.
What is the Quran? The Bhagavad Gita? The Holy Piby? Can you say you know what the Adi Granth is or the Book of the SubGenius, perhaps? Well, these books all have one thing in common: they are the holy texts for various religions.
Today we live in a world where parents constantly push their children to become doctors, nurses, engineers, and other “stable” jobs while at all costs steering them away from perceived lower-paying jobs like teachers, artists, journalists, and authors. The students of the current generation …
Brainwashing, bullying, and belittling–these seem to be the primary tools Fox News hosts and others who share similar sentiments are wielding against the newest threat to democracy: children.
Kansas is currently in a sticky situation—the state supreme court has determined that current school funding is constitutionally insufficient and legislators have until April 30 to pass a budget that will pass muster with the court.
Initially, this was going to be an open letter to the girl who took my seat in Dr. McBain’s 10 a.m. ethics class.
According to Donate Life America, someone is added to the transplant list every 10 seconds, and 22 people in America die every day while waiting for a life-saving organ. So, unless you have a medical condition that makes your organs and tissues unfit for donation, there is no reason not regi…
The President’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) not only encourages highly erroneous romanticizing of the past, but also misconstrued views of what it means to progress as a society and culture.
Call me cynical or heartless, but Valentine’s Day is one of the fakest holidays on our calendars. Don’t get me wrong, I am in a very loving relationship and Valentine’s Day should be something that I enjoy, but it just isn’t.
Millennial” as defined in the Cambridge Dictionary is “relating to a millennium or to the year 2000” as well as “born around the year 2000.” Whether I like it or not, having been born in 1998, I am undecidedly a “millennial,” though that term was not originally the widely-known coined term f…