Ingredients:
1 cup coffee
1/2 cup white chocolate mocha liquid creamer
1/4 cup milk
1/2 tbsp. sugar
1 cup ice cubes
Few swirls chocolate syrup
1 cup whipped Cream
1 tbsp. chocolate sprinkles
Instructions:
To begin, choose your preference of coffee and brew up a pot or cup—I used a Keurig, so if following this same method use one K-Cup brewed on the medium setting. Brew the coffee moderately stronger than normal, as the ice cubes later will dilute it. This means if using an average coffee maker with straight coffee grounds add two to three more spoonful’s of grounds before brewing so there is almost an even amount of water and grounds. Any type or flavor of coffee will do, though a plain flavored coffee will work best.
Meanwhile, find a moderately large cup and fill it about 3/4 to all the way full with ice cubes. Add the creamer and milk. Pour the coffee into the cup once completely brewed; be sure to leave some room in the cup in case you need to add more creamer, milk, or coffee. Add the sugar and stir until most of the ice cubes melt to cool the drink.
Top the iced coffee with a few swirls of chocolate syrup to add further bold flavor. Taste and determine if the flavor suits you, if not try adding more coffee to create a stronger coffee flavor or add more creamer or sugar to weaken the coffee taste.
When content with the flavor, to spice up your drink and create a more appealing look, top it with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and chocolate sprinkles. Enjoy this cool and chocolaty drink for a pick-me-up on your school day!
Commentary:
When I discovered ice coffee I was immediately hooked, with that said I of course wanted to have the ability to make myself a cup at home instead of paying the dreaded $5 for a single cup at your typical coffee establishment. Though, what I found out after the first few tries was that I did not actually understand how to perfect an iced coffee in my own home. With time, on the other hand, I discovered from my brother’s (at the time fiancé) wife a simple and tasty way to create that at-home iced coffee!
This winter break when I traveled home for the holiday I stayed with my brother, and his wife is wonderfully handy in the kitchen (unlike myself) and she taught me these simple steps for creating my own iced coffee. Right off the bat it was delicious (and even better when she made it!). I brought this creation back to Pittsburg with me and have only tested it more and more since, using various creamers and additives for different concoctions.
Incidentally, this was my first go-to recipe of choice as the creamer I had on-hand was white chocolate mocha (a great combination) and decided to give it a try and spruce it up with my own touches! Not only is this iced coffee delicious and able to be made at home, it is extremely simple and only takes a few minutes to put together. So if you’re running late for that morning class and need a quick burst of coffee and that hellish humidity has turned you away from your typical hot coffee, put together an iced coffee instead with this recipe on your way out!
