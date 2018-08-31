Along with the start of classes also comes the start of football season, which means tailgating, Gorilla pride, and lots of crimson and gold. As the first home football game approaches this week, students must prepare for not only the football atmosphere but also how they will best sport PSU.
Dressing for Gorilla football game days is fun and expressive, as you can get as creative as you want or stay as lax as you please. With this said, there are numerous ways to dress to show off your Gorilla pride while also looking cute and fashionable.
First things first, you must know your own personal style, as this will direct you in the direction of which you will begin building an outfit; this is because there are so many styles and each vary exceptionally. If you know the style you prefer—or the style you wish to embody—this narrows down the choices of what articles of clothing and accessories you will pick from and use. Because of this reason, we will venture into a variety of styles.
To begin, let’s start simple. If you are more of the laid-back type and prefer a simple college tee and similar fitting accessories to complete your ensemble, here’s how to master your look. As T-shirts themselves also vary between numerous styles, you have a wide range of options to choose between, but one fashionable suggestion is a slightly worn-in (or worn-in looking) tee. Pair this with simple bottoms and you’re good to go, such as plain skinny jeans, jean shorts, or even a comfy pair of cotton or running shorts. Finish the look with a typical pair of tennis shoes or comfy sandals you don’t mind standing in for a long time.
For those out there who rather prefer to make a statement with their outfit, embodying PSU while also their cute put-together side, there are simple steps for you. To narrow your options here, focus on finding a nicer-looking top that represents the school’s colors (i.e., crimson and/or gold). To follow this, depending on just how nice you want to look or with weather permitting, pair your chosen top with an average jean or other fabric mini skirt (such as corduroy or khaki). Complete this ensemble with the addition of a necklace, vest, or sweater overthrow also repping school colors and there is no way to miss your crimson and gold. Pull the entire outfit and style together with a final choice of shoes. Shoe selection is wide, also varying; if your aim is extremely nice, go with a cute pair of strappy or chunky heels (but make sure you can stand in them!), or if you’re wanting to dress it down and stay somewhat comfier try a pair of simple sandals, cowboy boots (if that’s for you), or some lace-up shoes like Converse or Vans.
When it comes to game day dress, and any day for that matter, there certainly is not only two options, as there are many more all throughout the spectrum of fashion and styles! This means, then, there also is a happy medium for those who wish to dress up for the day looking put-together while also feeling comfortable and somewhat still casual—after all, you have to have the ability to move around tailgate and participate in student section cheers during the game!
This option is basically just a combination of the two prior mentioned style options. With that said, there are many different ways to pair together for this kind of look. The first way is dressing up that college tee discussed before. Slip into your favorite vintage and worn-in looking college tee and, to spruce up this ensemble, pair it with a cute and simple mini skirt, whether jean or otherwise. For a more grunge effect, choose a ripped jean skirt and tights (or fishnets if you want to get real crazy) combination paired with ankle boots.
Another angle to take this casual-cute style is pairing with your favorite pair of jeans, whether holey or otherwise. With these jeans, pick one of those nicer-looking tops previously mentioned to rep your school’s color; the jeans will allow the top to look more dressed down. If you want the outfit to look even further dressed down but still with that added cute affect, try tucking in the shirt for a twist and see what you think. For finishing touch on this outfit, first decide just how nice you want this outfit to end as; simple heels are one option that will slightly dress the outfit up with the top as the jeans give it a more casual feel, otherwise choosing a lace-up shoe like Converse or Vans will create and overall sporty and indie casual vibe.
No matter which style you desire, once fall hits and that chilly wind follows top your outfit with either a sweater overthrow, flannel, or jean jacket to create an even further specified style to fit your personality (and keep you warm!). In the end, whether you take 30 minutes or three hours to get ready, sport that PSU crimson and gold and support the Gorillas!
