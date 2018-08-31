Some Pitt State students were not caught sleeping, while others were hypnotized at the Bicknell Center during Chris Jones’ performance.
“All I want you to do is laugh,” said Chris Jones, the act brought in by the Gorilla Activities Board.
He cited the popular skepticism that comes with being a hypnotist.
“If you leave here still not believing in hypnotism, that’s fine by me. It’s a comedy show.” Jones said.
He also said that anyone can learn to hypnotize other people. He took up the hobby while he was getting his master’s degree in recreation, after he saw a doctor use hypnosis to help a women through her pregnancy. Eventually, he turned it into a career. Jones has appeared on many television programs such as America’s Got Talent and the Ellen Degeneres Show.
“He does such amazing things that people need to see,” said Rachel Lubowicz, program coordinator at the Gorilla Activities Board (GAB).
GAB regularly goes to conventions such as the National Association for Campus Activities where they met Chris Jones and encouraged him to sign for a performance at Pitt State the first time.
“They bring a bunch of events and entertainers and you get to pick from the ones you can afford," Lubowicz said. "It’s a national event, so there are many acts that go. Plain White T’s went last year, actually.”
She was impressed with the response that students have had with Chris Jones’ act.
“We got a lot of people the first year, and the second year we completely sold out,” Lubowicz said.
She also added that the afternoon before only eight tickets remained, and were quickly sold prior to the doors opening.
Like some of the population, many students had skepticism prior to the show.
“I was sort of skeptical but I also figured since it was so late at night, it was so people would be relaxed in the evening and people would be more sleepy, and therefore more willing to be hypnotized," freshman in mechanical engineering Sarah Case said.
Case attended the event with several friends, one of which was hypnotized by Jones.
“It was so funny to see people I knew getting hypnotized especially since some of my friends were from the honors college and we see each other often in a more formal academic setting rather than seeing them twerking right in front of us or believing they can read thoughts,” Case said.
Jones said at the beginning of the show that he is proud of first year college students and they need to stick it out.
"It doesn’t get easier but it does get so much better,” Jones said.
The hypnotist show was one of a series of events that the GAB has in store aimed at providing entertainment to students. On Sept 6, they are bringing in another entertainer. Sept 7, they are hosting a faux carnival in which students can play casino-style games to win prizes. Lastly, GAB will host a petting zoo on Sept 17th. Lubowicz hopes that all students will come out and see what they have to offer.
