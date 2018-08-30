Students filled the Student Center mini theatre for Mega Movie Monday Aug. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gorilla Activities Board (GAB) featured “Ocean’s 8” as the night’s mega movie.
The movie featured Sandra Bullock as Debbie, a prisoner framed and to spend several years in jail. Other actresses and actors featured in the movie included Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.
Students enjoyed the movie as a relaxing way to spend their Monday night. Many of the students who attended had never watched a movie in the mini theatre before this showing.
“This is my first time to come to the mini theater at the OCS,” said Arik Dinesem, senior in economics. “I really loved the movie and that the robbery was done with no killing and no violent and end up with a fair share and everyone is satisfied with his cut.”
This Mega Movie Monday was also the first time Rann Gianga, exchange student in communication, had been in the theatre.
“I really like the movie and it’s my first time to watch a movie for free here at the mini theater, and I really love that they chose this famous and awesome movie for students to watch,” Gianga said.
All movies shown in the Student Center mini theatre are free to PSU students. This aspect drew Tiia Jarvinan, senior in accounting, to the showing.
“This my first time to come to this free theater on campus and I really love it because it’s free for all students and is hosting this number one movie in the U.S. for students to watch,” Jarvinan said. “It was a great movie and I liked it a lot!”
Mega Movie Monday is an opportunity to see a newly released movie with friends, but it is also an opportunity to make new friends, as Helena Hapolahti, sophomore in business management, did.
“I am an international student, so it was great for me to come here and see other students on campus and watch this dope movie,” Hapolahti said.
Katie Seitz, mini theater monitor and senior in marketing management, said she likes opportunities like this to give students a fun activity for their evenings.
“I think it’s a really awesome opportunity for students to get out and get involved on campus, it’s a free activity so don’t have to worry about spending money to watch movies like this,” Seitz said. “And it’s just a really good opportunity to come with friends and just enjoy a Monday night.”
The mini theater will play the mega movie “Ocean’s 8” at 12, 3, and 7 p.m. every day.
“I come here at my off days and watch movies with my friends and bring some blankets and just enjoy time with my friends while I’m not working here,” Seitz said.
GAB will host “Black Panther” in the mini theater as well as “Halloweentown” on the Jumbotron later this semester.
