Strategies for success and sweet treats attracted students to the first session of the Academic Success Workshops Series, Wednesday afternoon, August 29. Every fall, the Student Success Office provides a series of workshops which are geared towards ensuring Pittsburg State University students have all the best tools and techniques needed to be successful in their academic careers. The workshops take place Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., in Axe Library, room 113.
Ashley Wadell, Student Success counselor, captivated the group with an energized presentation of some simple study-strategies students can use to become more successful in their classes. Today’s workshop outlined some basics like note taking, time management, and smart ways to utilize textbooks.
Other useful campus resources were also shared with the group such as the Student Health Center, which provides services ranging from checkups and exams to nutritionists and counseling services, and the Student Recreation Center, which has state of the art equipment to help keep Pitt State Gorillas healthy and fit.
Workshops are open to all students interested in success and making the most of all the resources Pittsburg State University has to offer.
