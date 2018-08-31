The Career Closet Open House was hosted by the Career Services on the second floor of Horace Mann building this Thursday, August 30th. There was couple of student assistants from the career services managing the closet, helping students and registering the students to pick up their favorite three items of professional attire or a whole suit. Free drinks and food were provided to the students and a drawing for gift cards.
