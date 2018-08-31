PSU Alumni and constituent Relations center presented The Gorilla Fest Thursday August 30. The event took a place at the Gorilla Village (East of Carnie Smith Stadium) from 4 to 6:45 pm. Gorilla Fest is an official PSU annual event prior to all home football games. The Gorillas had a good turnout engaging in multiple activities including food vendors, live music from left of center, and pre game pep rally before they kicked off to the football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.