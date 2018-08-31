From August 31 to September 2, the town of Pittsburg and the Little Balkans Day Festival Association will be hosting their annual event Little Balkans Day. This is an event that will stretch to locations across the entire town throughout the three days. This festival is one to celebrate Pittsburg's outstanding history of immigration from all over to work the resourced rich Southeast Kansas area in the late 1800s into the 1900s.
When it comes to how the celebration got its unique name, it is due to a large amount of the mining immigrants coming over and settling here in Pittsburg from Europe, specifically the Balkans area, giving the coal mining business the name The Balkans.
This celebration of the thriving and culturally diverse history of the mining business, the Balkans day celebration, dates back to the Labor Day weekend of September 1985. This was the first Balkans Day festival that began this diverse tradition. This thirty-three year old community celebration is thanks to the Balkans Festival Association that was established just the previous year in 1984. Giving the town a chance to enjoy the thriving past once again. To this day, the association is still consisted of Pittsburg residents who take pride in the rich history of the town.
In past years there were dance performances, book sales, massages, horse rides and much more. This Balkans day, some of the same events can be expected. The event will begin as early as 8:30 am and will end around 10:00 pm Depending on which day. There will be an expectancy of around 20,000 to be in attendance throughout the three days. The event will have free food, a petting zoo, art displays, photography contests, golf tournaments and much more fun events each day. The events expand to almost any activity you can think of including baby contests, a paint the town red 4k run, a chili cook off, train rides, dog shows, and quilt shows.
Events will be held all throughout the downtown Pittsburg area on Broadway, in the Memorial Auditorium, Lincoln Park, and even the PSU library. Although the mining business is not booming like it once was, the celebration of people coming here from all over to make southeast Kansas, with talents and skills from any background still continues.
Those who are interested in joining in on the celebration or maybe even having a spot to present some talent or art can go to the website for more information about locations, times, and event details. There are tons of events to go see that are free to everyone. There is no admission cost necessary for the community however the site will also have tons of information for vendors to find more information about the fees, maps for where each event is stationed, and take a look at certain historical works of art they strongly encourage vendors to bring to showcase to the public. Application information will also be available on the website LittleBalkansdayfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.