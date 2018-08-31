Axe Library and the many organizations that are either involved in the library or have meetings in the library, came together to hold the Luau on the Lanai, outside the library. Due to rain though, it was moved inside the library.
“We are trying to make sure the students know about the resources that are available in this facility, so you’ll see student success is here, we want them to know about our workshops and other resources we have for students, tutoring, Sodexo is here because Starbucks, always good, the library resource folks are around just making sure people know what resources are available for research, etc., and the women and gender resource center is here, the writing center is here,” Heather Eckstein, director of student success programs.
Student Success had many things they were doing at the Luau, they were grilling hot dogs and provided food for students. They also had corn hole set up for students to play and also handed out stress balls to anyone who wanted one.
“There’s free food, hot dogs and chips and bottled water for anyone who comes, and you can spin the wheel and win prizes, play some corn hole, for student success we’re giving away stress balls so people who are can have a stress ball,” Eckstein said.
Sodexo was also in attendance, they had a table where students could spin a wheel and win a coupon to one of the many restaurants in the U-Club and Gorilla Crossing as well as the Starbucks located in the Library.
The Writing Center had a booth as well, they were giving out book marks, as well as they had a fun game set up called pineapple bowling. Students could roll a coconut to knock down the pineapples and win fun prizes.
“We’re here because we’re part of the library, our office is in the library, so we’re just you know, helping people sign up for our online account so people can make appointments with us and just kind of spreading the word about what we do and what the writing center is and all that jazz,” Logan Rink, junior in English and consultant at the writing center.
PRISM also had an informational booth out, students could learn about PRISM and the Gender Resource Center as well as get some candy.
“We are kind of both just here advocating for our own organization to help influence both LGBTQ+ students and allies alike to join us we just want to widen the community for PRISM, just for everybody to have friends and to let them know they are not alone,” said Madison Price, sophomore in history and secretary of PRISM.
“…and we’re also advocating for the GRC downstairs, the Gender Resource Center, and we also have a lactation room for privacy for people and a de-stress center where people can color and do homework,”
Along with PRISM, SVP had a booth right next to them also representing the Gender Resource Center.
“There’s a Gender Resource Center in the library, it’s actually on the bottom floor, underneath us, so we are a part of it as well as PRISM and a couple other organizations, so we’re kind of representing SVP but also representing the Gender Resource Center,” John Fredrickson, senior in psychology.
While SVP wanted to represent the Gender Resource Center they also wanted to help students as well has have fun at the Luau.
“Well we wanted to, specifically we wanted to reduce stress so we made slime so people could play with kind of like a stress ball, we really wanted to if there were victims of some of the things we’re talking about, domestic violence, sexual assault, we really wanted to reach out to them and make sure they have a community around them and have something they can have fun with and reduce stress hopefully,” Fredrickson said.
The Luau, while moved inside, was still a success for the library and all of the resources available. It is an annual event so if anyone missed it this year and wanted to attend, be sure to keep on the look out next year!
