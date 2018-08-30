Career Services Career Clothes Closet is open yet again for student-access. The closet is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., located in Career Services’ hallway on the second floor of Horace Mann.
Students can take one complete outfit per semester or simply take a single blouse, tie, pair of slacks or any other professional ware available. Items students choose are theirs to keep, not having to return anything. All clothing is gently used professional attire, available to students needing an outfit for an interview, scholarship banquet, internship, or any other professional meeting.
“These clothing are offered to students to help build their interview attire but certainly to build their professional wardrobe, so we encourage students to come every semester and take clothing” said Mindy Cloninger, career services director.
Clothing donated comes from University and community members as well as other outlets from time to time.
“We are very excited that a company called Koch Industries headquartered in Wichita that did a clothing drive this summer with their employees at their corporate headquarters and so they will be bringing clothing that was donated by their employees to our campus on September 5 and it will probably get on the racks closer to September 7,” Cloninger said. “But we really appreciate that huge donation and it’s really wonderful from a company like this to help our students look professional.”
Family and consumer science fashion merchandising majors will assist in organizing Koch Industries’ donated clothing at the Career Clothes Closet the evenings of Sept. 5 and 6 to insure they reach the racks.
“We have donations two or three times a week, people just bring their donation to our closet and we go through it and organize it for the students,” Cloninger said. “Faculty and staff from campus are our primary donors but also people from the Pittsburg community and surrounding areas. We’re very grateful for those generous donations,”
Career Services offers a large number of services for students alongside the Career Clothes Closet. Students can visit the career resource center with no appointment to have their resume, cover letter, and other job search documents reviewed as needed.
Students can also receive job search assistance at the career resource center as well as learn about graduate school information and class presentations. A peer advisor is available to assist students in areas they need help in. Career Services also provides career counseling, which is available by appointment for students needing assistance in determining a major or career direction.
Mock interviews, which are practice interviews and coaching sessions, are available to polish students’ interviewing skills before the real thing. These are only by appointment and are available for students to sign up for through GUS or by visiting Career Services.
“We do have companies that come and do on-campus interviews,” Cloninger said. “We have a company that's here today they have interviewers in four different rooms down this hallway. And so they're interviewing lots of students today and we have company tomorrow, so we've hit the stride of the season where will help companies give interviews and learn about Pitt State and the majors we have and students to be interviewed by professionals at least a couple of days every week.”
Career services also hosts an etiquette dinner for students, which is upcoming, scheduled for September 13. Preregistration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.