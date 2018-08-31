The Pittsburg City Commissioners and interested community members met at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 28, 2018, for the scheduled City Commissioner Meeting. The meeting is held bi-weekly at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, located at 201 N. Pine Street, in Pittsburg, Kansas. Everyone in the community is welcomed to attend.
Pittsburg Public Library Director, Bev Clarkson, provided a special presentation summarizing the summer reading program. The 2018 summer, youth, reading program was a great success.
The commissioners also voted to approve Resolution No. 1207, authorizing the Mayor to sign an application to the Kansas Department of Transportation for their Transportation Alternatives Program. The city is planning on a new trail along Memorial Drive, through Lincoln Park.
