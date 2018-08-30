Games and free food prizes filled the Jack Overman Student Center Thursday, Aug. 23, at the annual grocery carnival hosted by Resident Hall Assembly (RHA). RHA hosts this carnival every year during the first week of classes to get students involved and provide various free foods for those in the resident halls.
During the event there was an assortment of games the students could choose from to play. Students participated in games such as mini golf, a duck pond, ring toss, feed Gus, and a bean-bag toss. Participants received a wide variety of prizes, ranging from chips and fruit snacks to macaroni and cheese, ravioli, and drinks of all kinds.
More than 150 residents and non-traditional students showed up to participate in the fun and games. Jesse Brisco, area coordinator for PSU housing, said the grocery carnival is one of the most popular events RHA hosts throughout the year.
“The grocery carnival is a great opportunity for the students to come out here and have some fun …,” Brisco said. “… They get to) interact with us, interact with each other, and make new friends.”
RHA is a campus organization comprised of representatives from each of the resident halls. Resident Assistants (RA) on each floor of the residences help organize the group’s various events, guide students during the initial transition into campus living, and encourage students to attend events like the carnival to win prizes, make other students, and have fun.
Emily Heard, freshman IN ???, said she attended the grocery carnival for the free food and to spend time with her friends.
“It is a good time to come hang out with your friends, have fun, and win some cool, free stuff,” Heard said.
Rachel Reeder, junior in child development and President of RHA, said the grocery carnival outshines many of the other events that RHA plans for on-campus students.
“Usually a lot of people come in when they hear ‘free food,’” Reeder said.
While the carnival was an opportunity to win small prizes, it was a thrill for many students looking to save money.
“We’re really poor, we’re really hungry, and this is a really good way to get food,” said Sam Leckner, freshman in early childhood education.
Food and snacks were not the only prizes students competed for Thursday evening. Residents could opt to take a raffle ticket instead of food for a chance to win a multitude of prizes chosen to help spruce up their living areas.
“They can win bigger prizes like a carpet, a blanket, a coffee maker, a rug, and other fun stuff for their residences,” Reeder said.
Brisco said the first RHA meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. in Yates 102. He encourages all students who live on-campus to attend and learn about more events and programs designed to make their experience at Pitt State the best possible.
Students also may visit the Gorilla food pantry located in Whitesitt 308. At the pantry students can receive various kinds of free foods to help fill their kitchens and stomachs. All PSU students are welcome to make use of this resource.
