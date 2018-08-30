Sex trafficking continues to afflict the U.S., with more than 8,000 cases reported in 2018 alone, and Pittsburg Police (PPD) are warning residents of recent suspicious events that may suggest trafficking activity in Pittsburg.
On Monday, Aug. 20, PPD sent out a press release addressing an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 18 at the McDonalds on the south end of Broadway involving two female Pitt State students who reported two unknown persons as demonstrating suspicious behavior.
According to the press release, “… The students reported one of the unknown persons, an unidentified female subject, attempted to redirect one of the students to go back into the restaurant, claiming they had dropped something. This particular student knew they had not dropped anything while they were inside the restaurant, and suspected these two unknown subjects were trying to get them to go back into the restaurant for possibly untoward reasons. Both of the students subsequently left the area without further contact with the two unknown subjects and without any incident. …”
This encounter is currently under investigation by the PPD.
Another possible trafficking-related incident was reported earlier this month by a PSU biology student, who requested to remain anonymous.
“I was on my way actually to Pittsburg and there was a car following behind me, it was black,” she said. “There was no emblem on the car, the windows were tinted completely black, you couldn’t see in there. Normally, there’s license plates, I noticed that there weren’t any in the front. Then there’s a car in front of me going slow too and I notice that didn’t have a plate. I didn’t really think anything of it. The car in front of me was going really slow and I was like okay I don’t want to go this slow, so I go to pass it. As I was passing it, it was kind of keeping the same speed as me, so I couldn’t pass it. I was a little sketched out like I was freaking out. So, I get back behind it and the car behind me was on my butt.”
The student said that she was on the phone with her mom during the encounter, and eventually the vehicles split off together at the bypass.
“I would definitely say stay aware of your surroundings. It’s not something that your used to thinking about just driving back and forth listening to music doing whatever you’re doing but now it’s happening all around us,” she said.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, since 2017 there have been a total of 1,372 calls in Kansas, with a total of 308 cases, and between 320 to 358 victims. In 2018 there have been 218 calls so far with 67 cases reported and 34 calls from victims and survivors.
“What I recommend to the public if they feel they’ve come across a similar situation or something suspicious they may have personal knowledge about, identification of a potential offender, maybe the description of the vehicle, license plate number if possible, description of the person themselves goes a long way,” Lt. Ben Henderson, PPD, said.
Via Christi hospital and Pitt State are joining together Saturday, Sept. 8 in McPherson Hall to host a Human Trafficking Conference to educate the public on the dangers of trafficking and how to recognize trafficking activity. The cost is $15 for general audience and $20 for healthcare professionals; pre-registration will remain open until 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
Some resources to inquire about or report human trafficking include the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-235-0400 or the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
